Hilary Zalla1

Good morning! Or at least it’s morning somewhere, right? I’m Hilary Zalla and I am your morning traffic anchor at WTSP. From one morning person to another, I need to admit something to you before we move on. Ok, here it goes...I drink decaf coffee.

Born in Cincinnati and raised in northern Kentucky, I have six sisters and one brother. You would think we ran for the hills after high school because we all attended different colleges and now live around the world from New York City to Amsterdam. However, we are all extremely close and visit each other every chance we get.

Before making downtown St. Petersburg home, I worked as an anchor and reporter in Dayton, Ohio and Minot, North Dakota. I have covered a presidential election overseas, fought for a city to be saved from a massive flood, and interviewed game-changers. I have been blessed to win my first Emmy award for traffic anchoring and I have to thank our WTSP viewers for that one. You all make waking up at 3 a.m. worth it!

Outside of work, you’ll either see me balancing on my arms or planning my next trip. Let me explain the former before the latter. Yes, I am a yogi! I practice Ashtanga yoga in the Rocket discipline. I also love to travel! Recently, I have been to Peru and up next is Dubai and India.

I work closely with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America as an advocate and spokesperson. I was diagnosed with Crohn's when I was 15 years old.

I look forward to getting in touch with you on social media:

Facebook.com/Hilary.Zalla

Instagram: HilaryZalla

Twitter: HilaryZalla10

SnapChat: HilZal

