Jackie Fernanadez

Have you ever been asked to write your own bio?

It’s weird, but here we go…

I’m Jackie Fernandez, nice to meet you!

If this were an official bio the first line would read:

Jackie Fernandez is a two-time Emmy Award winning journalist anchoring “Brightside” on WTSP Monday-Friday 5:00-7:00a.m.

But, let’s forget about that and just chat!

I go by Jackie Fern, but I can’t take credit for the nickname, my sister Sarah came up with it.

I’ve been doing this whole TV thing for more than a decade and that means I’ve lived in a lot of places.

I’m a Queen born in Queens, NY, grew up in Los Angeles, and spent my career as a Southern Belle, Midwesterner, and now Floridian.



Anchoring the morning shows in Greensboro, NC and Cleveland, OH gave me the chance to cover some of the biggest stories those cities have ever seen from Donald Trump’s RNC to the Cavaliers NBA Championship to Maya Angelou’s death. Unbelievable stories I felt privileged to tell. Along the way, I won two Emmys for my work in both hard news coverage and community service. Winning one Emmy is pretty unreal so when I won another one I gave it to my mom and dad. I even had a little awards ceremony for them and everything!

Before that, I reviewed movies and covered entertainment for ABC News on World News Now. One of my most memorable moments was keeping up with the Kardashians - yup, I interviewed Kim K pre Kanye. But, it hasn't been all glamour and reality star interviews, my career started in print. I was a newspaper reporter for The Filipino Express and covered the President of the Philippines trip to America, but surprisingly never got to interview Manny Pacquiao.

When I’m not working or catching up on sleep, I love to watch TV – a lot of it! I’m the definition of a binge watcher and can tell what kind of person you are based on your top five favorite shows.

My favorites, meaning ones I've watched many times, are: The Office, Breaking Bad, Marco Polo, 30 Rock, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Shows I'm obsessed with right now: Being Mary Jane, Power, Blackish, Narcos, Black Mirror, and Fresh Off The Boat.



And here just a lil bit more about me...

I love Beyonce, Oprah, pugs, memes, mentoring, shopping, and eating.

I don’t love the alarm clock, portion control, and writing my own bio!



You can always connect with me on social media.

Since there are so many platforms, here they are in the hierarchy of how often I use them:

Instagram: @JackieFern

Snapchat: @JackieFern

Facebook: @JackieFernTV

Twitter: @JackieFernTV

