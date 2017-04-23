Mark Rivera

Hi, I’m Mark. I’m an anchor and political reporter here at 10News.

Politics has become a passion for me during my time at WTSP.

In 2016, I covered nearly every Tampa Bay rally with President Trump and Hillary Clinton. I questioned Vice President Mike Pence on possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign. I broke news in a one-on-one interview with Senator Marco Rubio.

Outside of politics, I’ve covered every kind of story you can think of. From deadly shootings and hurricanes to an incredible family whose son is a 5-organ-transplant survivor and everything in between.

One of the most difficult moments I’ve had at the station was anchoring wall-to-wall for six straight hours during the Pulse Nightclub shooting. My heart dropped as I heard the number of the killed and wounded keep rising. I’ll never forget the images from that heinous act of violence.

Every week, I anchor 10News Sunday Morning with the Tampa Bay Times. In addition to that, you can catch me on 10News Nightside during the week.

I was born in Plantation, Florida, but spent most of my life in Chicagoland.

Before coming to 10News WTSP, I was the weekday morning anchor for WAND-TV in Decatur, Illinois. There, I focused on feature reporting and the unique people and places of Central Illinois (there are a TON!). Before that, I was an AM Radio reporter and anchor in Champaign, Illinois.

I got the news bug because my dad always listened to NPR when he took me to school. All Things Considered for the win!

The accolades I’d like to tell you about: I was honored by the Associated Press for one of my all-time-favorite stories. I participated - yes participated - in synchronized swimming during my coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympics. Hilarity ensued.

I love to run, watch movies, and always love trying new restaurants, so if you have recommendations, hit me up on Facebook!

Coffee is one of my best friends.

Stay in touch - and let me know if any news comes your way!

Email Mark

