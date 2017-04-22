Alex Miranda

I am a Social Media Anchor a WTSP-TV. A Miami-native, I’m happy to finally make it back to my home state after a career that has taken me all across the country.

I was most recently a host on HuffPost Live. Driving headline-grabbing conversations on entertainment, U.S. politics, world news, sexuality, and Latino issues, you may have spotted me in President Donald Trump's tweets, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, or in "Vanity Fair" after one of my many news-making interviews at the online streaming network.



Before HuffPost Live, I co-hosted the nationally syndicated entertainment news show OK! TV, interviewing some of the most influential stars in movies, music, and television, and touring the most luxurious destinations across the country and Caribbean as host of the franchise A-List Living with Alex.



I also freelance anchored at NBC Connecticut, and contributed to The Wendy Williams Show, commentated for The Fabulous Life of on VH1, and appeared on Maury, On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, and T.D. Jakes.



I broke into prime time in 2012, hosting the CBS reality dating show 3. I also uniquely served as confidant, matchmaker and mentor to the three single women searching for true love. Before that, I headed entertainment and lifestyle talk shows in Florida and Arizona. In Miami, it was The Juice on Plum TV, sharing the inside scoop on everything from entertainment to fashion and outdoor sports. And at The Morning Blend, a live lifestyle talk show in Tucson, I chatted with business owners, community leaders and local newsmakers such as Ron Barber, a victim of the 2011 Tucson shootings.



In 2013, I joined iHeartRadio's Pride Radio, reporting and sharing my thoughts on the gay-related entertainment news stories of the day. For two years, I also reported for OutQ News on Sirius Satellite Radio, covering LGBT issues in New England and South Florida. And as a part of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, my exclusive and award-winning interview with the Census Bureau was picked up by CNN.



I graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Boston’s Emerson College. It was at the local NBC-affiliate, WHDH-TV, though, where I really got my start in television, having covered a deadly campus scaffolding collapse live as an intern. I also interned for “The Today Show,” CNBC, and WPBF-TV in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

