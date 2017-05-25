Who likes GOOD stories?

Me, too. In fact, they’re all I do.

I’m a hometown town guy – born in St. Petersburg, raised in Clearwater and a graduate of USF in Tampa. Go Bulls! I do a daily human interest feature segment at 10News called ‘On The Road’. It highlights the unique people doing unique things all over the Bay area.

I like the stories that make you smile, maybe cry (happy tears) a bit and uplift you throughout the day a turbulent world. There is a lot of negativity going on out there but, I promise you, it’s not the ONLY thing going on. There is plenty of happy out there. I hope to tell you those stories in a creative way.

I joined 10News in August 2012 as a sports reporter after stops in Louisiana and Oklahoma. In 8 years of covering sports I’ve been to the MLB and NHL playoffs, NCAA tournaments, packed NFL stadiums, PGA Tour events and seen major college football rivalries from the sidelines.

I’ve won a bunch of awards but that’s not what’s important to me. What matters is making an impact on the people around me every day. I want to shine like a light in this dark world and do it with a smile on my face.

Since starting ‘On The Road’ in 2014, I’ve driven nearly every road from St. Pete to Jacksonville to Key West and pretty much everywhere in-between in Florida. If you have a feel-good story idea, email me at blewis@wtsp.com or OnTheRoad@WTSP.com.

When I’m not telling stories, I’m hanging out at home with my wife and two children. In between diaper changes and ballet recitals, I’m probably out swinging for my first hole-in-one. It will probably never happen but I’ll never give up…

Twitter: @Bobby_L

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WTSPBobbyLewis/

© 2017 WTSP-TV