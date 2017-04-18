For 15 years I’ve been lucky enough to tell people’s stories. They allow me into their homes in the worst and best moments and trust me to share those life changing moments.

Those opportunities have shaped me both personally and professionally.

I am honored to continue this journey in the Tampa Bay area as an anchor and reporter for 10 News Nightside.

Hi I’m Carolina Leid. Yes I roll the “R” like any proud Latina. And yes, I’m fluent in Spanish because that’s all we spoke at home. My mom is from the Dominican Republic and my dad is from Grenada. But if you ask them they’ll tell you they are proud American citizens.

For nearly a decade I worked for WABC-TV in New York City. Boy did I pound the pavement there. I was fortunate enough to taken the lead on major stories of national interest, including missing jogger Karina Vetrano, the Sandy Hook school murders, and the 2016 Presidential election.

Prior to joining the Eyewitness New team, I was a lead reporter and anchor for WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. Our team earned an Emmy! There, I learned about true sports fans watching them sit in a frigid stadium until the bitter end even when their team wasn’t doing well. Now that’s commitment.

I’m no stranger to Florida. I’m from Miami. I also worked in Orlando and Gainesville.

I’m a proud graduate of the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Go ‘Cuse!

My husband James is from Ireland (Brogue and all).

Our children Adriana (yes we roll the “R”) and Tomás love the outdoors. We have traded in our sleds for bicyles. Our dog Nemo is a lab mix so of course he loves the water.

I want to know more about you. so let’s chat… good bad or ugly.

Facebook: @carolinaleid

Twitter: @carolinaleid

Instagram: @carolinaleid

Snapchat: @carolinaleid



