Hi y’all! I’m Courtney Curtis and I am thrilled to be living in the sunshine state as the morning social media anchor!

Before making my way to Florida, I was in Traverse City, Michigan where I started as the weekend anchor and moved to co-hosting the morning show. While there, I was able to sharpen my political experience by one-on-one interviews with Michigan’s Governor, Rick Snyder as well as Senator Bernie Sanders during the presidential campaign trail.



I started my career in Texas and graduated from West Texas A&M but I should confess, my first love was music. I studied vocal performance for three years in college where I was bit by the travel bug. I toured around the world spreading the gospel while performing for political leaders like former president George W. Bush and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.



Music was the foundation of my broadcasting career. While singing, I realized the power of communication and empowering people. I changed my focus to broadcasting and never looked back. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t hear me break out in song a time or two during a newscast. I gave you fair warning.



I’m a Georgia peach and, in theory, I love to exercise but I mainly love to eat. So for me, those two things go hand-in-hand. Local restaurants are my heartbeat and I try to find new places every chance I get. If you have any suggestions, let me know! I’m also an avid online shopper which my husband has slowly come to terms with.

© 2017 WTSP-TV