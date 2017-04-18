Courtney Robinson

I'm the proud child of an Army soldier. I was born and raised in Fort Bragg, NC. I have family all across the US from Louisiana to Washington State and here in the Bay area.

After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill's School of Journalism, I moved to Lynchburg, VA. There I covered the shootings at Virginia Tech and the death of the Reverend Jerry Falwell. In 2008 I became a reporter for WJLA in Washington D.C. In our nation's capital, I reported on presidential elections, gridlock in Congress, "snowmageddon," and much more. In 2011, I made Florida home as the evening anchor at WZVN in Fort Myers.

Both on the job and off, I enjoy meeting new people and hearing your stories. I'm always up for a good adventure. Chances are on weekends you'll find me and my husband with our dog, Hanford Dixon. Like me, Hanford loves the beach!

Volunteering and giving back to the community is extremely important to me. I'm involved with the Tampa-based, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides college education to the children of our fallen Special Forces/Special Operators. I'm happy to provide my support and help to many causes.

Tampa Bay has something for all and a lot for my family. There are beautiful beaches, amazing people, concerts, restaurants, sweet weather and sports! I'm always game for baseball, football and definitely hockey.

© 2017 WTSP-TV