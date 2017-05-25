I joined WTSP in May 2010 as a multi-award-winning journalist with nearly three decades of experience in some of the nation's largest cities.

My career began while still attending the University of Florida, where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Telecommunications.

From there, I spent six years at WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, covering such major events as the Republican National Convention, the execution of serial killer Ted Bundy, the Amtrak derailment in Alabama's Bayou Canot, and the crash of U.S. Air flight 427 near Pittsburgh.

I have flown with the U.S. Army's Golden Knights, and even landed on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean.

I was one of the few South Florida reporters to weather Hurricane Andrew, and have gotten knocked around in about a dozen more major storms since then.

My next move was to the Nation's largest market, New York City, where I reported for WNYW-TV. While there, I was recognized for work on massive fires in the Hamptons, and covered the visits of world dignitaries including Pope John Paul II and Nelson Mandela. I was also one of the first reporters on Long Island following the fiery crash of TWA flight 800.

After New York, I headed west to Dallas, Texas and worked at KDFW-TV for nearly ten years as an anchor and reporter. While there, I was honored to receive several awards for my on-air work and community service. I was the lead-reporter during a newscast which garnered the region's Emmy Award for "Best Newscast" in a large market, and received several awards of recognition from the Associated Press, local organizations and charities.

I was in Austin covering the Bush campaign the night of the 2000 election, and was first to break news of a ballot controversy in Palm Beach County, Florida which would become Bush v. Gore. I was in Houston for Senator John Glenn's historic journey back to space, Denver for Timothy McVeigh’s murder trial, and was also anchoring the news the morning the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart over Texas. Afterward, I was the only reporter initially embedded with search crews as they scoured southeast Texas looking for remains of the shuttle and its crew.

Later, I received recognition for my work during and after Hurricane Katrina, having spent several days in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi.

A few years later, I moved back to Florida, anchoring and reporting the news at WPTV in West Palm Beach. And in 2010, I moved across the state to Tampa Bay, and since then, have been covering the region's biggest stories and events - working hard to earn and keep your trust.

When I'm not pounding the pavement, I'm often running errands. I enjoy spending free time with my son, heading to local sporting events and area theme parks.



I'm an avid scuba diver, and admittedly poor golfer.

Tampa is a wonderful place to work, play and raise a family. It seems to have everything! As laid back or sophisticated as you want it to be. From galas to Gasparilla, burgers to Bern's, it's all here!



