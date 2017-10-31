Josh Sidorowicz (Photo: 10News)

Josh Sidorowicz is an Emmy nominated reporter for 10News WTSP. The Detroit-native traded in years of snow for a stint in the sun in July 2017.

Josh started his career at WILX in Lansing, Michigan, where he covered the state capital and his alma mater Michigan State University. GO GREEN!

Josh then headed west in his home state to Grand Rapids and WXMI where he served as the station’s political reporter and weekend evening anchor during the 2016 presidential campaign (the candidates loved coming to Michigan. Josh grew to not love the frequent 16 hour days that would ensue with each visit). He also traveled to Washington D.C. to cover the congressional hearings on the Flint water crisis and the U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in Obergefell v Hodges—the case that lead to the nationwide legalization of same sex marriage.

Having grown up in the MotorCity, Josh loves everything and anything about cars: driving them, buying them, talking about them… just looking at them. Every car he’s ever owned has been a stick shift and he’s proud of it.

Nothing beats the sound of a needle scratching a vinyl record, the smell of a campfire on a cool summer night in northern Michigan and the sight of freshly fallen snow before a single shoeprint or tire track has disturbed it.

For Josh, it’s all about family and food outside of work—even better when they’re together. In another life, Josh says he would’ve went to culinary school and opened up a restaurant. But for now, he’ll just stick to watching ‘Chopped,’ texting pictures of his meals to his mom and reading his Barefoot Contessa recipe books (and dreaming about the house he’ll never have in the Hamptons next door to Ina).

Have a story idea for Josh? Email him at jsidorowic@wtsp.com. Or find him on Twitter @joshsidorowicz or ‘like’ him on Facebook @JoshWTSP.

