Hello, my name is Phil Buck. No relation to those other Bucks, the sports broadcasting legends… But I do enjoy sports.

I was born and raised in Seattle, WA and went to college at the University of Montana in Missoula. I loved Montana so much, I spent the next 10 years there.

I got into this business because I wanted to work in sports (on the radio, actually – not quite sure how I ended up here). I was lucky enough to call football and basketball play-by-play for my alma mater – an experience I will always be thankful for. In fact, that was probably the best job I’ve ever had in my life aside from driving an ice cream truck.

Now at 10News, I have new and different opportunities to learn, to tell inspiring stories, and to be a voice for the underdog. I feel that if you walk away from one of my stories having learned something, or just with an interest in learning more, then I’m happy. I want to challenge people’s thinking, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to always seek to widen the scope of my own knowledge and perspective.

Being here in Florida, I definitely miss skiing and the mountains. That said, there’s a ton to get excited about here. I’m always up for a conversation on sports, the outdoors, current events, politics, travel, art and, of course, food.

Need to contact me? Give me a shout, I look forward to hearing from you and to exploring the Bay area!

EMAIL: pbuck@wtsp.com

FACEBOOK: @PhilBuckWTSP

TWITTER: @Phil_Buck

