Hello, my name is Phil Buck. No relation to those other Bucks, the sports broadcasting legends… But I do enjoy sports.
I was born and raised in Seattle, WA and went to college at the University of Montana in Missoula. I loved Montana so much, I spent the next 10 years there.
I got into this business because I wanted to work in sports (on the radio, actually – not quite sure how I ended up here). I was lucky enough to call football and basketball play-by-play for my alma mater – an experience I will always be thankful for. In fact, that was probably the best job I’ve ever had in my life aside from driving an ice cream truck.
Now at 10News, I have new and different opportunities to learn, to tell inspiring stories, and to be a voice for the underdog. I feel that if you walk away from one of my stories having learned something, or just with an interest in learning more, then I’m happy. I want to challenge people’s thinking, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to always seek to widen the scope of my own knowledge and perspective.
Being here in Florida, I definitely miss skiing and the mountains. That said, there’s a ton to get excited about here. I’m always up for a conversation on sports, the outdoors, current events, politics, travel, art and, of course, food.
Need to contact me? Give me a shout, I look forward to hearing from you and to exploring the Bay area!
EMAIL: pbuck@wtsp.com
FACEBOOK: @PhilBuckWTSP
TWITTER: @Phil_Buck
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs