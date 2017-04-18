Born in Daytona Beach, raised in New York during my early years, and Miami became home when I was 6 years old.

I worked as a Miami police officer for 6 years, and then got my first job in television at WPEC-TV in West Palm. 24 years ago I started at WTSP Channel 10

I've won numerous awards, including the Officer of the Year Medal of Valor, and numerous Emmy nominations and several AP awards.

When I'm not at work, you can probably find me fishing, golfing, spending time with my kids and doing tons of community charitable events.

There's no place on earth like Tampa Bay... weather, people, sports and food. It's a great place to live and work.

© 2017 WTSP-TV