From snowstorms, to earthquakes, tornadoes, and sunshine it has been quite a ride. I'm Rob Finnerty and I am a Morning Anchor on the new look “10 News Brightside.” I always feel a little awkward writing my own bio, so instead I thought I’d just tell you a little bit about who I am, and how I got to Florida. I am originally from Cape Cod, Massachusetts - my parents still live there and I actually used to drive a water taxi as a summer job while I was in college and it’s nice being back on the ocean.

Snowstorms (or Nor'easters): I studied Communications at Fairfield University and I got a job right out of college at a sports radio station in Boston doing Red Sox Pre-and-Post Game Shows and the Celtics Halftime Show. Not long after that I was hired as the youngest Sports Reporter in Boston at New England Cable News. At 25, I got to cover some of the biggest events in sports, including the World Series, the Super Bowl and NBA Finals. There is nothing quite like covering your hometown teams, but my real passion is news and politics.

Earthquakes: In California, my former News Director once asked me what I liked most about anchoring the news, and I told her it was that moment right before we go on air. It’s an amazing feeling, a combination of nerves and excitement and it’s always my goal to channel that energy into helping you start your day! In 2013, I was hired as a Morning Anchor in Bakersfield (a long way from home) but I quickly became the go-to talent for political coverage, interviewing House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Congressman David Valadao, & Congressman Emanuel Clever . I have interviewed a lot of different people and I always try to 'make news' during the interview. I had a funny back-and-forth with Sally Field once (it’s on my Facebook Page, check it out @RobFinnertyTV), and I had a good joust with Marcia Clark, the Chief Prosecutor in the OJ Simpson Trail in 1994. When I was in California, I was the only local reporter allowed into the apartment in where infamous South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger had lived while on the run from the FBI. I also won an Emmy Award for my work on the Special, “Get Ready Kern County" in 2013.

Tornadoes: Next stop - my wife and I moved to Kansas City. Yes there is great BBQ, but it's also a great town. I was hired there as a Morning Anchor and Host of the Talk Show ‘Better Kansas City' and I had the opportunity to sit down with some interesting people. I spoke with Kansas City Chiefs owner and billionaire Clark Hunt once, but the interview was cut short because “his people” thought he may have divulged too much by telling me that an NFL Division is coming to Europe in the not so distant future – so look out for that (also on my Facebook Page)! The Royals even won the World Series while I was there, pretty cool.

Finally, Sunshine: My grandparents always came Florida to get away from those cold Boston winters... and I always wanted to live here, I just thought I'd be retired too. My wife, Erica, and I moved here with our 9 month old daughter who instantly loves building sand castles (mostly us doing the building) and jogging with us on Bayshore Boulevard - she is a Florida girl already!

I hope you now feel like you know a little more about me. I can’t wait to be a part of your mornings and I hope you enjoy the new show… I have a feeling it’s going to be something really special! Tweet me @Rob10News

