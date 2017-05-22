Hello Tampa, what’s going on? My name is Sean Streicher and I’m a Multi Skilled Journalist for 10News Bright Side. I’m originally from South Jersey, which I consider a completely different state than North Jersey. I love to surf, snowboard and play ice hockey, basically I’m happiest around water, in liquid or solid form.

Growing up so close to Philadelphia I am a diehard Philly sports fan, however, I now have adopted the Bucs, Bolts and Rays as my secondary teams.

Prior to coming to 10News I worked for on a Lifestyle show called DelmarvaLife, on WBOC-TV in Salisbury Md. and WFXL FOX 31 in Albany, Ga.

If you remember one thing about me it should be this, I don’t take myself too serious and I love having a fun. So if you have something fun you think I should be trying, please shoot me an email or connect with me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

