Shannon Valladolid (Photo: 10News)

HOWDY!

I’m a Texan who traveled further east than expected and I’m so grateful for that! My name is Shannon Valladolid -- a reporter for WTSP 10News.

WOW! Every day is an adventure in the Tampa Bay area. I love exploring Florida’s beautiful parks and going to many of the amazing the beaches.

Let’s talk a little about my career. I started as a production assistant at KTRK in Houston and later hired to be a reporter in Abilene, Texas; it’s 2 hours west of Dallas. There I covered everything from deadly tornadoes and flooding to the collapse of a major highway and water treatment plant that left many, in the small Town of Cisco, Texas, devastated.

After four months, I was promoted to weekend anchor and created my own segment “Know Your Neighbor,” where I would give locals a chance to share their stories.

Two years later, I landed a job for WTSP. Here I have reported on community issues, several wildfires that destroyed many homes and Hurricane Irma, which forced millions of Floridians to evacuate the state.

When not covering stories, I enjoy spending time with my fiancé and 2-year-old Bichon, August.

I’m a huge foodie, so I’m always up for trying new places and there are tons in the area. YUM! You can also catch me at the gym often. I love circuit training! SUCH A BLAST.

I’m always searching for stories that impact you.

Feel free to reach out to me!

