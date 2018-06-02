LUTZ, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a call at 6 p.m. Monday that an unknown suspect broke into a home on Deer Forest Drive in Southeast Lutz.

According to HCSO, an individual inside the home struggled with the suspect and was shot twice in the face.The suspect left the home and went into a wooded area behind the property.

The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Detectives don't believe this is a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

