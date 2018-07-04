Steve Spurrier is headed back to the sidelines.

The “Head Ball Coach” will coach the Orlando franchise in the newly formed Alliance of American Football. The new league is set to debut on Feb. 9, 2019, on CBS.

The league features eight teams, who will play 10 games each.

Spurrier, 72, returned to the University of Florida in 2016 to serve as an ambassador for the athletic department. He will remain an ambassador for the university, but will take a break from the role in spring 2019 when the season kicks off.

On Saturday morning, Spurrier stopped by the “CBS This Morning” set with his trademark visor.

What was it that drew you back into football? 🏈



"The new rules I really liked. Two and a half hour games, 30 seconds in between plays and the fans want to see that... In life, we all need a challenge." -- @SteveSpurrierUF https://t.co/ifaKuSs0Ix pic.twitter.com/67XYgV0h8h — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 7, 2018

Officially joining @TheAAF as the Orlando Head Coach! It's time to join #AllianceORL https://t.co/AaCWlB2X3o — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) April 7, 2018

Just announced on @CBSThisMorning: A new professional spring football league called @TheAAF reveals Orlando, Florida will be their first host city with college football Hall of Famer @SteveSpurrierUF set to coach. pic.twitter.com/i7beToJha5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2018

Last weekend, Spurrier tried to catch a touchdown pass during South Carolina’s spring game. The ball slipped through his hands even though he was wearing wide receiver gloves.

Down goes Steve Spurrier visor and all! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/zX72NDt3vc — Ryan Bethea (@RyanBethea_) March 31, 2018

Spurrier last coached in 2015 at South Carolina, where he spent 11 seasons and finished as the school’s all-time winningest coach. He coached Florida for 12 seasons, and led the Gators to the 1966 national championship.

As a player, he won the 1966 Heisman Trophy as Florida’s starting quarterback.

Spurrier is one of four members of the College Football Hall of Fame inducted as a player and a coach.

