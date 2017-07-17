Aaron Carter criticizes Georgia law officers after arrest

(Photo: Getty Images)

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) - Aaron Carter feels his "celebrity was targeted" during his arrest on drunken driving and drug charges in north Georgia over the weekend.

Authorities say the 29-year-old singer was released on bail Sunday. Carter, of Port Richey, Florida, is accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store "by several police officers with aggression." He says he wasn't in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for "long standing anxiety."

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said Monday that since the case is active, he can't comment at this time.

Carter said his next show, set for Monday night at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, will go on as scheduled.

