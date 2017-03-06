Adele announces she's married to Simon Konecki

"Can you stop filming me with a video camera, because I'm really here in real life. You can enjoy it in real life," Adele recently said at a concert. CBS photo

It’s official: After teasing her marriage at the Grammys, when she thanked her “husband” during her acceptance speech, Adele has announced that she and her longtime partner Simon Konecki are indeed married.

As she was at the Grammys, Adele was casual about revealing her news. She mentioned it during her concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. She was discussing her song, “Someone Like You,” which describes her feelings following a breakup. She told the crowd that she’s “addicted” to the “feeling when you first fall for someone.” Adele says she can’t have that feeling because she’s “married now.”

Adele and Konecki have a 4-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele picked up five awards at the Grammys, and said during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, “My husband and my son -- you’re the only reason I do it.”

British tabloids reported rumors that the two married over Christmas, but Adele never mentioned the marriage until Grammys night.

