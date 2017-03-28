Adele says she may stop touring for good

Adele wins the Grammy for album of the year at Sunday's ceremony. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Is this the end for Adele?

The British superstar told concertgoers in New Zealand that she might stop touring once and for all.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” Adele said, according to the New Zealand Herald. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.”

Adele, who has won 15 Grammys since bursting onto the scene in 2009, went on to say that “I’m not sure if touring is my bag,” and told her audience the only reason she’s continued touring is because of the fans.

The singer’s current tour will conclude with a series of shows in her hometown of London, dubbed simply “The Finale.”

