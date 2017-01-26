After controversy, should dog lovers see 'A Dog's Purpose'?

A Dog's Purpose is a most unlikely movie to be at the center of an international controversy.
The family-friendly film makes a fur-ball filled appeal directly to the hearts of families and dog lovers with its story of a dog's spirit that reincarnates into the bodies of various adorable tail-waggers (all voiced by
But outrage found A Dog's Purpose before its opening Friday, leaving parents and pet owners to make a decision about the PG-rated film: see it, avoid it or even boycott it.
RELATED STORY: 'A Dog's Purpose' reels after outrage over disturbing set video
With the film in freefall and a Hollywood premiere canceled in the wake of the scandal, filmmakers countered. Producer and animal activist Gavin Polone, along with screenwriter and A Dog's Purpose author W. Bruce Cameron, reviewed all the day's raw video and concluded that the footage was misleading and didn't reflect how Hercules or other dogs were treated on the set.
RELATED STORY: PETA calls for boycott of 'A Dog's Purpose' after disturbing video surfaces
The question remains whether families will see the movie. Jeff Bock, senior box-office analyst for Exhibitor Relations, says the damage was acute, given the timing just before the movie's release. But he says Dog's Purpose could be clawing back some ground and is tracking to open with $18 million, close to what was expected before the uproar.
Ticket site
"I know people who are not going to see this movie," says Bock. "But this is fluffy escapism and many operate with the idea that if you apologize, face the allegations head on, then all is forgiven."
RELATED STORY: 'Dog's Purpose' tops Fandango's advance ticket sales despite boycott call
McNamara says Dog's Purpose has another drawback: The reincarnation theme implies there are dog deaths. Audiences might be reluctant "to see a movie where they know a dog dies over and over again. None of my children wanted to go. One child who still hasn't gotten over Marley & Me."
She says her own resistance melted in an early screening which showed the film handles dog passings with deft touches and humor, "without being emotionally heavy handed." She admits to being won over in the end by "this snuggler of a film."
Critics have been less kind: Just 45% of them liked it at RottenTomatoes.com.
"But ultimately, it's going to come down to one thing: Do you believe this video?" says McNamara. "Or do you believe the people who made this movie care and love dogs and wanted to honor that care and love on film?"
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs