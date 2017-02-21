Alex Trebek rapping during Jeopardy!

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek may go down as the trendiest hosts of all time.
During the Monday taping -- he proved he can hold his own while rapping the lyrics of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Way, Desiigner and Kanye West.
We think it should be a permanent category.
How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017
