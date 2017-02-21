WTSP
Alex Trebek rapping during Jeopardy!

10News Staff , WTSP 6:59 AM. EST February 21, 2017

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek may go down as the trendiest hosts of all time. 

During the Monday taping -- he proved he can hold his own while rapping the lyrics of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Way, Desiigner and Kanye West. 

We think it should be a permanent category.

