American Idol to audition at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Your chance to try out for American Idol is coming to Disney World!

Warm up your singing voices and keep August 17th open in your calendar because the iconic American Idol bus is going to roll into Disney Springs and give you a chance to be the next American Idol!

ABC announced in a press release that former American Idol stars Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard and Kris Allen will make a special guest appearance during the stop.

