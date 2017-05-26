WTSP
Ariana Grande plans benefit concert in Manchester

AP , WTSP 2:23 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) - Ariana Grande says she plans benefit concert in Manchester, England to raise money for attack victims.

Here is the statement she posted to Twitter

