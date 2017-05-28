Arrests, hospitalizations up over last year at Sunset Music Festival

More than 25,000 were expected to attend this year's festival.

Thirty-seven people were taken to local hospitals during the first day of the Sunset Music Festival, Tampa Fire Rescue said, putting the event on pace to exceed the number from last year's event.

A total of 57 people were hospitalized during last year's event.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Tampa police arrested 25 people were arrested, mostly on drug-related charges. That's up 14 from last year's event.

Organizers this year said they had made changes to emphasize security and hydration at the event after two people died in 2016.

