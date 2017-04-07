Ashton Kutcher surprises high schoolers in his native Iowa

Wyatt's dad. (Photo: Custom)

It started out as a typical Thursday for the 700 students at Iowa's Oskaloosa High School.

But when the principal came on the intercom and asked them to gather in the auditorium for some "news to share," it turned out to be anything but normal.

Since October, the Oskaloosa High School Student Council has worked to raise pledges and money for The Native Fund — a non-profit started by Iowa natives Ashton Kutcher and Dallas Clark.

The non-profit organization donates to Iowans in need, such as veterans, children and those impacted by natural disasters. It also takes pledges by Iowans who may be able to assist in other ways, such as sand bagging before a flood.

So when the Osklaoosa student council learned The Native Fund was going to be the statewide project initiative by the Iowa Association of Student Councils, they jumped into action.

He told them, "Just because you're a kid from Iowa, don’t think you can’t have big dreams," Gile said.

As he spoke with the students, his wife, actress Mila Kunis, was also on the stage, Gile said.

"I'm just proud of my kids. They work really hard," Gile said. "They go above and beyond."

However, Oskaloosa won't be Kutcher's only stop in his home state this week.

On Saturday, he will be receiving the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award for 2017 in West Des Moines. Watch live video of his award acceptance at DesMoinesRegister.com and on The Des Moines RegisterFacebook page.

The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University recognized Kutcher for demonstrating “good character as a role model.”

The award is given each spring to a person who shows positive character and shows similar characteristics to former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray.

The Des Moines Register