Attractions free for mom on Mother's Day

Dinosaur World in Plant City is just one of the attractions offering a deal for mom on Sunday. WTSP photo

Several attractions in the Tampa Bay are offering moms a free visit on Mother's Day.

Among the deals are:

• Florida Aquarium has free mom admission 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with at least one paid guest. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 273-4000.

• Dinosaur World is featuring Maiasaura, a large plant-eating duckbill dinosaur whose name means "good mother dinosaur." Mom gets in free with one paid child's admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $16.95, $14.95 seniors, $11.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. 5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City. (813) 717-9865.

• Museum of Science and Industry is free 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of one full-priced child's ticket. $26.95, $25.95 seniors, $20.95 ages 3-12; 2 and younger free. 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 987-6000.

• Lowry Park Zoo has no charge for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with the purchase of any child's admission. $32.95, $24.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free. 1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. (813) 935-8552.

• Chihuly Collection has free entry for mothers noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, which includes a new exhibit, "Light Inspires Glass." $15, $14 seniors, $11 students and children older than 5. 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 896-4527.

Click here to see more attraction deals from the Tampa Bay Times

© 2017 WTSP-TV