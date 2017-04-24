Autopsy: 'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran likely died of cancer

Erin Moran, left, poses with Marion Ross who played her mother on "Happy Days." Getty photo

Erin Moran, the former Happy Days child star who was found dead at her Indiana home over the weekend, likely died of cancer, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner.

A statement released by authorities Monday and confirmed by the Associated Press said that an autopsy found that Moran "likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer." Toxicology tests were performed and results are pending, but "no illegal narcotics were found" at Moran's residence in New Salisbury, Ind., about 20 miles from Louisville, Ky.

The statement did not say what kind of cancer Moran had.

Erin Moran-Fleischmann, who was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the long-running sitcom Happy Days and its short-lived spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi, was found dead by police responding to a 911 call to her home on Saturday. She was 56.

