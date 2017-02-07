'Avatar' land opening at Animal Kingdom in May

Visitors will get to see the floating mountains of Pandora. (Photo: Walt Disney World)

If you've been longing to travel to the planet Pandora from the film "Avatar," don't buy a ticket on a spaceship. Get one to Walt Disney World.

The resort announced Tuesday that Pandora - The World of Avatar, a new section of the Animal Kingdom park, will open on May 27.

The area will feature floating mountains and glowing plants, and will be the home of two attractions that let visitors recreate moments from the movie.

The Na’vi River Journey, a family friendly water ride, will travel through the planet's rainforest and end with an encounter with a Na'vi shaman.

The Avatar Flight of Passage will let guest ride on the planet's flying Banshees on a journey over Pandora.

The area will also feature dining and gift shops.

There are four sequels coming to "Avatar," which currently holds the title of all-time box office champ.

