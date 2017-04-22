WTSP
Backstreet Boys will set sail on Caribbean cruise

You can set sail with the boy band next year!

Backstreet is back. All right!

Calling all 1990s bubblegum pop fans: The Backstreet Boys are hosting a Caribbean cruise next May.

The former boys band (they're all around 40 after all) will be performing and hanging out with fans on the cruise, which will depart May 3 from Miami and visit Grand Turk.

Tickets for the 4-day cruise go on sale next week. For more information, go to the cruise website.

