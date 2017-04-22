Backstreet Boys will set sail on Caribbean cruise

(L-R) Singers A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys perform during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at T-Mobile Arena on June 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty

Backstreet is back. All right!

Calling all 1990s bubblegum pop fans: The Backstreet Boys are hosting a Caribbean cruise next May.

The former boys band (they're all around 40 after all) will be performing and hanging out with fans on the cruise, which will depart May 3 from Miami and visit Grand Turk.

Tickets for the 4-day cruise go on sale next week. For more information, go to the cruise website.

© 2017 WTSP-TV