Best songs to reduce stress

Do you get stressed out throughout the day or get really anxious about something?

Well, before you get too stressed... find your earphones and listen to some music.

Huffington Post came up with a list of the best songs that will help you reduce stress:

Nsync's Bye Bye Bye

John Mayer's Shadow Days

Maroon 5's Sunday Morning

Taylor Swift's Shake It Off

Stay by Lisa Loeb

Modest Mouse's Float On

Use Me by Bill Weathers

Three Little Birds by Bob Marley

Johnny Nash's I Can See Clearly Now

Porcelain by Moby,

I"m Still Here by Pearl Jam

True Colors by Cindy Lauper

Read the Huffington Post's full article here.

