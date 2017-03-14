Best songs to reduce stress

Do you get stressed out throughout the day or get really anxious about something?
Well, before you get too stressed... find your earphones and listen to some music.
Huffington Post came up with a list of the best songs that will help you reduce stress:
- Nsync's Bye Bye Bye
- John Mayer's Shadow Days
- Maroon 5's Sunday Morning
- Taylor Swift's Shake It Off
- Stay by Lisa Loeb
- Modest Mouse's Float On
- Use Me by Bill Weathers
- Three Little Birds by Bob Marley
- Johnny Nash's I Can See Clearly Now
- Porcelain by Moby,
- I"m Still Here by Pearl Jam
- True Colors by Cindy Lauper
