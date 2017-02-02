Why are we so obsessed with celebrities?

ST. PETERSBURG — Pictures of Beyoncé pregnant with twin are setting social media on fire.

Even Twitter weighed in, saying half a million people were talking about it in less than an hour!

Everybody seems to have a favorite celebrity.

From Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock to sports figures like Matt Ryan and Tom Brady.

So, why do we care about these people that we don’t know, again?

“You kind of have no choice to look at them because they're always there,” student Kyla Oneal said.

“You want what they have. You want the money, you want the cars, you want the fans screaming at you,” agreed Justin Reed.

“I think people are just so obsessed with other people's lives and because it's public. And because of social media it's so easy to share everything,” said student Lauren Bodle.



Here's what a pop culture expert says is behind the worldwide obsession with celebrity.

“I think people are always looking for an escape from the real life,” said Tampa Bay Times Arts and Entertainment Editor Stephanie Hayes."

"Art really brings out emotions and people singing songs, writing movies, and we see ourselves through the celebrities, and that's why it can be so heartbreaking when we lose celebrities like David Bowie, like Prince.

"We've projected so much of our lives onto these people for so many years that when we lose them they can feel like an actual death in the family," Hayes said.

“There’s all these little connections into this world of fame that always make us feel that we are maybe more exciting than we are, more exotic than we are,” she said.

