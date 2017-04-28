Bialik, Rauch reach deals to stay on 'Big Bang Theory'

'The Big Bang Theory' co-stars Melissa Rauch, left, and Mayim Bialik reportedly will get raises. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Hail, hail, "The Big Bang Theory" gang's all here.

Stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch have signed deals to continue on the CBS comedy, joining the five other core cast members who already had signed, Deadline Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported Friday. USA TODAY confirmed the pair's deals with a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it.

Neither CBS nor Warner Bros. Television, which produces the top-rated comedy, would comment about the acting deals.

CBS last month announced a two-season renewal of the show, after the five other main cast members — Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj) — had signed new deals. With the extension, the top-rated comedy, now finishing up Season 10, will be on the air through Season 12.

Since Bialik and Rauch arrived on the show later, they have been making less than their co-stars, who all began with the show in the first season. They were reportedly holding out in an effort to gain salary parity with their co-stars. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter report the five other main cast members agreed to forgo a portion of their salaries to beef up Bialik's and Rauch's deals.

The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy has earned praise for how well it has incorporated Bialik's and Rauch's characters. Bialik's Amy is a neurobiologist who now shares living arrangements with boyfriend Sheldon. Rauch's Bernadette, who has a Ph.D. and a big job at a pharmaceutical company, is married to Howard and just had a baby daughter.

