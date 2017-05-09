Bristol Palin and her husband welcome new baby girl

Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer announced the birth of their daughter Atlee Bay.

This is the former reality TV show's third child, and second with Marine Corps veteran Meyer. The couple announced Atlee's birth in Instagram with a black and white photo of the three of them under the caption "welcome to the world."

welcome to the world Atlee Bay ???? A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Meyer shared the shame photo on his Instagram page calling her the "newest edition of the Meyer family!!" The couple married last summer.

This new edition brings their family to five with 8-year-old Tripp and 2-year-old Sailor Grace.

Join us in congratulating the young family!

© 2017 WXIA-TV