BTN11: Jacob's Journey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Investigation into shark dragging video
-
Video showing shark being dragged behind boat prompts FWC investigation
-
Is street art a deterrent for speeding or a distraction?
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Assignment of Benefits fraud: What you need to know
-
Tampa Heights neighbors frustrated with FDOT toll lane plans
-
Great Pyrenees dogs rescued
-
Man loses big toe after getting pedicure
More Stories
-
One dead, 7 hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio State FairJul 26, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
State Dept. warns about possibly tainted alcohol at…Jul 26, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Where we are now on the Senate health care bill:…Jul 26, 2017, 4:27 p.m.