TAMPA, Fla. -- The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival brings together the best in pop, soft rock, Latin, country, contemporary and classic music.
Event and concerts included with any Pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park.
Headlining concerts begin at 7 p.m. Here is the lineup:
March 4; Daughtry
March 5: Andy Grammer
March 11: Goo Goo Dolls
March 12: Kool and the Gang
March 18: Young the Giant
March 19: Jason Isbell and John Hiatt Trio
March 25: Craig Wayne Boyd and Adam Wakefield
March 26: El Gran Combo
April 2: Walk Off The Earth
April 9: Dana and Matt Nathanson
April 16: The Newsboys
April 22: Gilberto Santa Rosa
April 23: Lynyrd Skynyrd
