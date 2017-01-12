Kool and the Gang plays at Busch Gardens on March 12 as part of the theme park's Food & Wine Festival. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2012 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival brings together the best in pop, soft rock, Latin, country, contemporary and classic music.

Event and concerts included with any Pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park.

Headlining concerts begin at 7 p.m. Here is the lineup:

March 4; Daughtry

March 5: Andy Grammer

March 11: Goo Goo Dolls

March 12: Kool and the Gang

March 18: Young the Giant

March 19: Jason Isbell and John Hiatt Trio

March 25: Craig Wayne Boyd and Adam Wakefield

March 26: El Gran Combo

April 2: Walk Off The Earth

April 9: Dana and Matt Nathanson

April 16: The Newsboys

April 22: Gilberto Santa Rosa

April 23: Lynyrd Skynyrd

