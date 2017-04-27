'Beercycling' Lets Beer Drinkers Contribute Pee to Make More Beer
The Danish Agriculture and Food Council started "beercycling" at the Roskilde Festival in 2015. Now for the 2017 festival, attendees can enjoy some of the fruits of their labor. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.
WTSP 11:25 AM. EDT April 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Marion County Police Chase
-
Anadarko shuts down oil wells after explosion
-
Cross Bay Ferry
-
VERIFY: Trump donor names publicized
-
The murder of Jennifer Odom revisited
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Water pours from ceiling during dinner on cruise
-
Fireball seen near Miami
More Stories
-
Trump says U.S. won't withdraw from NAFTAApr 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Unsolved: DNA may finally solve girl's 1993 murderApr 27, 2017, 12:10 a.m.
-
Heineken's powerful new ad takes on political differencesApr 27, 2017, 11:25 a.m.