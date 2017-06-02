A Quarter of Americans Admit to Having a Clutter Problem

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search continues for Haines City woman
-
Body of missing woman believed found
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Police searching for pet sitter wanted on animal cruelty charges
-
Shootout in pawn shop
-
Griffin to speak about photo
-
Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves
-
Tax-free weekend begins this weekend for disaster items in Florida
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Police: Infant Dies After Being 'Tortured' By Daycare Worker
More Stories
-
Bizarre scene plays out on bus in Pinellas CountyJun. 2, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
Deputies: Haines City woman took her own lifeMay 31, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
Kathy Griffin: Trump family is trying to ruin meJun. 2, 2017, 12:40 p.m.