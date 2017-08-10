Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria
If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.
WTSP 11:35 AM. EDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard
-
Beware of fake eclipse glasses
-
Local cop challenges gym owner to boxing match
-
VIDEO ' Suspects in double homicide on Longboat Key
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
Homeowner finds boa hiding in house
-
Mother takes plea deal for killing daughter
-
Samantha Allen sentenced to death
-
Quiz: WTSP anchors/reporters and their back-to-school photos
-
Crash victim feels lucky to be alive
More Stories
-
Officer challenges owner of 'No Cops' gym to boxing matchAug 10, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
Sheriff's office: 2 USF students killed in California crashAug 10, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
Floridians who can't pay their traffic tickets could…Aug. 9, 2017, 6:28 p.m.