Check Out This 2017 Best Colleges List That Has a Few Surprises

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photo from nursing home goes viral
-
Heavy rainfall in Manatee, Sarasota counties causing road closures
-
Truck driver rescued from floodwater
-
Aransas Pass community a '100 percent' disaster
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Texas faces overwhelming water, catastrophic flooding
-
Flooding in Manatee County
-
Living with PMDD
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
-
Manatee County faced with flooding after tornado rips through neighborhood
More Stories
-
Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with…Aug 27, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: FEMA says they need 'the whole community'Aug 25, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
-
Venice police rescue 5 people from stuck school bus,…Aug 28, 2017, 8:28 a.m.