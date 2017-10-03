Expensive Swarovski Charity Water Bottles Sparks Controversy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Is your phone spying on you?
-
Las Vegas shooter's brother reacts to incident
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Amazon to build second North America HQ
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
$30,000 playhouse
-
Las Vegas Police audio: Active shooter...many people down
More Stories
-
12 arrested in Polk County undercover child porn…Oct. 3, 2017, 6:59 a.m.
-
Vegas gunman had bump stock, device used to modify weaponOct. 3, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
3 people dead in Sarasota County shooting…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:15 a.m.