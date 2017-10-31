Extremely Rare Apple Computer Could Go For $40,000 At Auction

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
10x10-foot depression found at St. Petersburg intersectionOct 31, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Florida sheriff's office warns of bath salts that…Oct 31, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
Suspected drunk driver charged in deadly I-275 crash…Oct 31, 2017, 6:13 a.m.