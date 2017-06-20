Here's How Much Money Teenagers Cost Their Parents in Food During Summer Break
With summer now in full swing, and hungry teenagers home from school, it's important that parents realize just how much money they're about to shell out on food. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTSP 1:56 PM. EDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Billboard educates about Islam
-
Girl mauled by raccoon as baby blossoms
-
Is "cord-cutting" right for you?
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
'Bathing suit bandits' identified
-
U.S. College student freed from N. Korea has died
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
-
Clerical issue rejects two local kids from baseball team
-
FHP trooper Sgt.William Trampass Bishop killed along I-75
-
Message in a bottle found after 36 years
More Stories
-
State Attorney's Office: No charges for woman who…Jun. 6, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
Dallas boy drowns at Tampa hotel, girl on life supportJun 20, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
-
Suspect attempts home invasion, victims beat him up insteadJun 20, 2017, 8:43 a.m.