Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' Shocking Diet

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' diet was revealed in the new book "Jackie's Girl". The memoir details the 600 calorie regimen the First Lady adhered to in order to maintain her trim physique. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.

WTSP 10:23 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

