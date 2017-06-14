Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WTSP 10:22 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Mom of slain lottery winner claims jackpot
-
Tampa stabbing
-
Tampa Bay Next plan moves forward
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Dog checks another item off bucket list
More Stories
-
5 shot, including Rep. Steve Scalise at baseball…Jun 14, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
Reaction to shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, others…Jun 14, 2017, 10:10 a.m.
-
London police: At least 6 dead as blaze ravages…Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.