NASA Used Kitchen Aluminum Foil To Save A Legendary Space Mission
For all of NASA's high tech advancements, it may surprise you to know that the agency used regular kitchen aluminum foil to save one of its most famous missions. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTSP 11:01 AM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are NFL ratings down?
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Local student upset about school dress code
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Hospital unveils expansion
-
The options for the US government in assisting Puerto Rico
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
Centenarian summit: 102-year-old women meet
More Stories
-
Florida lawmaker wants to make sure someone in…Sep 26, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
-
Hurricane Maria destroys Puerto Rico's weather radarSep 27, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
4-year-old boy chokes to death on meatball at schoolSep 27, 2017, 8:41 a.m.