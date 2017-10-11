People Who Talk in Their Sleep Swear A Lot, Do It with Proper Grammar
Apparently, people can get pretty testy when they're chatting during the wee hours of the night. But the good news? They're usually grammatically correct while doing it. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WTSP 5:29 PM. EDT October 11, 2017
