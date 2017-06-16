Put The Cookie Down! If You Like Having Hair

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Here's how the manhunt for the inmates came to an end
-
Website helps people 'adult'
-
Escaped inmates captured
-
Man suing over lottery ticket he claims he is owed money for
-
Chance the Rapper hires local sign language interpreters for his shows
-
Russia: ISIS leader killed
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Violations shut down Pasco flea market
-
Tampa man starts Facebook campaign to give photo back to bride
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
More Stories
-
Trump allows 'Dreamers' to stay in U.S.Jun 16, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
-
Russia claims it has killed IS leader al-BaghdadiJun 16, 2017, 4:04 a.m.
-
30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fireJun 16, 2017, 8:04 a.m.