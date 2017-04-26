Real-life 'Benjamin Button' 21-Year-Old Who Has the Body of a 160-Year-Old
This is the world's oldest real-life "Benjamin Button". At just 21-years-old and weighing under 45-pounds, he has the body of a 160-year-old because of a rare condition known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria which ages people at an accelerated speed. Sean D
WTSP 8:38 AM. EDT April 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
Recall issued after euthanasia drug found in cans of…Apr 26, 2017, 8:22 a.m.
-
Chipotle warns of data security breach, recommends…Apr 26, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
-
Wild boars overrun Islamic State position, kill 3 militantsApr 26, 2017, 5:19 a.m.