Reebok Trolls Nordstrom with $425 'Sweaty' T-shirt

Reebok decided to copy Nordstrom's idea of clothes that look like you actually worked heard with their Authentic Sweat Shirt. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports on this $425 joke.

WTSP 8:31 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

